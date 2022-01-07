Runner dies shortly after crossing finish line of Ctg half marathon
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2022 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2022 11:01 PM BdST
Gohar Jamil Hossain was jubilant after completing a 21 km half marathon in Chattogram.
The runner, representing Patuakhali, crossed the finish line in Patenga beach with his arms aloft on Friday. Little did he know that his life had also run its course.
Within moments of finishing the marathon, Jamil collapsed to the ground as the organisers rushed to his aid. But by the time he was taken to the hospital, it was too late as the doctors declared the 45-year-old dead.
Team Chittagong, a youth organisation, arranged the half marathon on Patenga beach's Marine Drive to mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. The event began at 6 am on a course covering Halishahar Beach before ending with a U-turn to Patenga.
At least 700 runners from different parts of the country took part in it.Jamil Hossain was popularly known to the runners as 'Tuku Jamil'.
Born in Patuakhali town, he was a resident of Dhaka's Mirpur and worked at a private company.
Md Arman, a member of the organising body, said, "Tuku Jamil participated in the half marathon for his district Patuakhali. Six or seven others took part in the competition.”
Sajedur Rahman Selim, a participant in the marathon, was with Jamil throughout the run. “Tuku Jamil touched the finish line while flashing the victory sign. He then suddenly fell to the ground."
Jamil was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Patenga Police Station chief Kabir Hossain.
