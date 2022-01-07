Man dies as motorcycle collides with lorry in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2022 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2022 01:15 PM BdST
A motorcyclist has died after his two-wheeler collided with a lorry in Dhaka’s Demra.
Another passenger on the motorcycle was injured after the incident occurred near Amulia around 9 pm on Thursday, Demra police Sub-Inspector Nazrul Islam said.
The motorcyclist, believed to be 40 years of age, was a driver for a ride-sharing company. The authorities have yet to identify him.
Safiur Rahman, 35, who was injured in the incident, works as a senior merchandiser at a buying house in Dhaka’s Baridhara DOHS. He is receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Rahman was returning home from his office when the accident occurred, his cousin Md Nabha said.
The driver and Rahman were thrown off the motorcycle when it crashed into an oil-carrying lorry. They were transferred from a local hospital to DMCH around 11 pm, where a doctor on duty declared the driver dead, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector at the DMCH police outpost.
Police have arrested Mostafa Kamal, 39, the lorry driver, Sub-Inspector Nazrul Islam said.
