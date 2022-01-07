Home > Bangladesh

Crash between pickup van and autorickshaw leaves 3 dead in Tangail

  Tangail Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jan 2022 02:01 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2022 02:01 PM BdST

Three autorickshaw passengers have died after a pickup van crashed head-on with their vehicle in the Kaitkai area of Tangail’s Madhupur.

The accident took place on the Madhupur-Jamalpur Road, near Rupali Filling Station at 7 am on Friday, according to Md Tarique Kamal, chief of Madhupur Police Station.

The victims were a woman and her daughter from Dewangonj Upazila in Jamalpur and a man from Sreebordi Upazila in Sherpur, police said.

Police have not discovered the names of the victims.

The Madhupur-bound pickup van crashed head-on with the Jamalpur-bound CNG, killing the three victims on the spot, Md Tarique said.

He added that the vehicles were taken to the police station after the accident.

