Woman killed, husband ‘abducted’ in Bandarban attack

The dead woman has been identified as Singhmanu Marma, 28, who was reported killed in the Rajvila Union of the Sadar Upazila around 3 am on Thursday, said Bandarban Superintendent of Police Jerin Akhter.

Singhmanu’s husband Rethoyai Marma works as a flute player with a local band.

Around 3 am on Thursday, the union’s ward-3 representative Suisaching Marma received a call from Rethoyai, where he told him: “A group of men are assaulting my wife and they are attempting to abduct me. They may kill me.”

The call disconnected after 20 seconds and his phone has been off since then, Suisaching said.

“The woman was found with her clothes in disarray. She had deep wound marks, made by sharp weapons, on her chest. Authorities believe that she was raped and then killed.”

The couple’s neighbours heard screaming from Rethoyai’s house at night, but they did not dare to intervene. They have been terrified since the incident.

The authorities suspect members of the Magh National Liberation Party are involved with the incident, said another local representative.

“Wound marks were found on different parts of Singhmanu’s body. An investigation is underway into the alleged rape of the victim,” Bandarban SP Jerin Akhter said.