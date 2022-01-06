Nine killed in violence during phase 5 of union council elections

During the latest round of voting in 708 union councils on Wednesday, the law enforcement has reported nine deaths, including five in Bogura, two in Chandpur, and one each in Chattogram and Gaibandha. At least 50 people were injured in poll-related violence.

Besides, voting was suspended in nine polling stations due to the violence.

Disturbances also brought voting to a halt for some time at a few other centres. In addition to an arson attack on a polling station, media personnel also came under attack in some places.

A few candidates also decided to boycott the vote, citing irregularities in the electoral process.

Polling started at 8am and continued until 4pm without a break.

As many as 14.2 million voters cast ballots in the elections to the lowest tier of local government. Electronic voting machines (EVM) were used in 40 unions, while the others used the traditional ballots.

Violence had also roiled the fourth phase of the polls in many areas, resulting in more than 50 deaths, according to media reports.

The trend continued on Wednesday as two people were killed during clashes between supporters of rival union council member candidates in Chandpur. The incidents took place in Kachua and Haimchar Upazilas.

A skirmish between rival groups also resulted in the death of a man in Chattogram’s Anwara Upazila.

Meanwhile, a group of people strangled a man to death outside a polling station during the Jummarbari union council polls in Gaibandha's Shaghata Upazila.

In Bogura, a man was killed in Gabtali Upazila's Rameshwarpur as supporters of two member candidates traded blows at the Jaigali Government Primary School polling station.

Four people were killed and two injured in clashes with the law enforcement in Gabtali Upazila's Baliadighi Union.