Man, his mother-in-law die in bus-autorickshaw crash

The accident occurred in the Kaliachou area of Laksam Upazila at 7:30 am on Thursday, according to Sub Inspector Md Jashim Uddin, chief of the Lalmai Police Outpost of Mynamati Highway Police Station.

The victims were identified as Bahar Miya and his mother-in-law, but further details about the two were unavailable.

The autorickshaw was on its way towards Noakhali, when it collided head-on with a BRTC bus, SI Md Jashim said.