Home > Bangladesh

Man, his mother-in-law die in bus-autorickshaw crash

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jan 2022 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2022 12:18 PM BdST

A man and his mother-in-law have died after a bus crashed into an autorickshaw in Cumilla.

The accident occurred in the Kaliachou area of  Laksam Upazila at 7:30 am on Thursday, according to Sub Inspector Md Jashim Uddin, chief of the Lalmai Police Outpost of Mynamati Highway Police Station.

The victims were identified as Bahar Miya and his mother-in-law, but further details about the two were unavailable.

The autorickshaw was on its way towards Noakhali, when it collided head-on with a BRTC bus, SI Md Jashim said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories