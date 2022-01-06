Man, his mother-in-law die in bus-autorickshaw crash
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2022 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2022 12:18 PM BdST
A man and his mother-in-law have died after a bus crashed into an autorickshaw in Cumilla.
The accident occurred in the Kaliachou area of Laksam Upazila at 7:30 am on Thursday, according to Sub Inspector Md Jashim Uddin, chief of the Lalmai Police Outpost of Mynamati Highway Police Station.
The victims were identified as Bahar Miya and his mother-in-law, but further details about the two were unavailable.
The autorickshaw was on its way towards Noakhali, when it collided head-on with a BRTC bus, SI Md Jashim said.
