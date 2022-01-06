Hasina to address nation on third year of her government Friday
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2022 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2022 10:38 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to address the nation as the Awami League government completes its third year in office in its current term.
The speech will be televised at 7pm on Friday, according to her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.
Hasina is serving as prime minister for the third consecutive term after her party won the 11th parliamentary election by a landslide on Dec 30, 2018.
She formed a new government on Jan 7, 2019. No leader in the country’s political history has been at the helm for this long.
