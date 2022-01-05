Man dies in Chattogram union council election violence
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jan 2022 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2022 03:33 PM BdST
A man has been killed in Chattogram’s Anwara Upazila in a clash between supporters of opposing candidates in the union council polls.
The violence broke out between supporters of two member candidates in the Singhara area of Chitori Union around 11 am on Wednesday.
The dead man, 35-year-old Ankur Dutta, a local resident.
A fight broke out between two member candidates about a kilometre from the Ramkanai High School polling centre in Singhara, said Inspector Mahbubur Rahman of Anwara Police Station.
Ankur was critically injured in the violence and was first taken to the local health complex and then to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, where he later died.
Ankur was on his way to vote when he was critically injured by brickbats and rods during a clash between the supporters of Dhananjay Biswas and Raghunath Sarker, both of whom are running in the local government polls, according to local journalists.
