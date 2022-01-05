Court indicts Pori Moni, starting trial in drug case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jan 2022 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2022 12:34 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has indicted actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, better known by her screen name Pori Moni, on charges of keeping banned alcohol and drugs at her home.
Judge Nazrul Islam set Feb 1 for the first hearing in the case on Wednesday.
Pori Moni and the two other suspects in the case – Ashraful Islam Dipu and Md Kabir Howlader – pleaded not guilty and asked for a fair trial.
On Aug 4, 2020, law enforcers raided the home of Pori Moni, found narcotics and arrested her. A case was filed at Banani Police Station the next day.
RAB spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said that the actress had a “minibar” in her flat, regularly drank alcohol and hosted parties at home.
A licence was obtained for Pori Moni's consumption of alcohol, but AI Moin said it had expired long ago.
She was freed from the Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison a day after receiving bail on Aug 31.
On Oct 4, the Criminal Investigation Department filed charges against Pori Moni and other three suspects in the case. The case was shifted to CID after the media reported that she spent 18 hours with an official of the Detective Branch, the first agency to investigate the case.
A native of Narail, Pori Moni debuted in films in 2015. She played the female protagonist in two dozens of films since then.
Prior to her arrest, Pori Moni had filed a case against Nasir U Mahmood, a businessman, accusing him of trying to rape and murder her at Dhaka Boat Club. Police already indicted Nasir and two others in this case.
- The battle to catch a Kamalapur train
- Abhijan owner, master to blame for fire: probe
- Tourist rape: Ashikul remanded for 3 days
- 3 die in Uttara slum fire
- 3 die in Cumilla trawler capsize
- BNP drops Taimur Khandaker from advisory council
- CU student found dead
- Another launch fire victim dies in hospital
- State Minister Palak, his two sons contract COVID
- Court indicts Pori Moni, starting trial in drug case
- Bangladesh opens the fifth phase of union council elections
- Trains are popular in Bangladesh, but catching one at Kamalapur Railway Station is risky business
- Probe panel blames Abhijan owner, master and driver for deadly blaze
- Cox's Bazar rape suspect Ashikul placed on a 3-day remand
Most Read
- Bangladesh issues 15 new restrictions to limit spread of omicron
- Biman reduces airfares to Middle East to help migrant workers
- Bangladesh closes out 2021 with record $4.9bn exports in December
- Bangladesh close in on shock win after Ebadot rattles NZ
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Bangladesh shock New Zealand to create greatest moment in their Test history
- Bangladesh logs 775 new virus cases, the biggest single-day jump in 3 months
- Bangladesh health officials want fresh curbs in 7 days to fight omicron
- Cox's Bazar rape suspect Ashikul placed on a 3-day remand
- US reports nearly 1m COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record