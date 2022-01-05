Court indicts Pori Moni, starting trial in drug case

Judge Nazrul Islam set Feb 1 for the first hearing in the case on Wednesday.

Pori Moni and the two other suspects in the case – Ashraful Islam Dipu and Md Kabir Howlader – pleaded not guilty and asked for a fair trial.

On Aug 4, 2020, law enforcers raided the home of Pori Moni, found narcotics and arrested her. A case was filed at Banani Police Station the next day.

RAB spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said that the actress had a “minibar” in her flat, regularly drank alcohol and hosted parties at home.

A licence was obtained for Pori Moni's consumption of alcohol, but AI Moin said it had expired long ago.

After Pori Moni was taken into police custody for a second and third round of interrogations in the narcotics case, the High Court ordered two metropolitan magistrates to provide explanations on the issue.

She was freed from the Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison a day after receiving bail on Aug 31.

On Oct 4, the Criminal Investigation Department filed charges against Pori Moni and other three suspects in the case. The case was shifted to CID after the media reported that she spent 18 hours with an official of the Detective Branch, the first agency to investigate the case.

A native of Narail, Pori Moni debuted in films in 2015. She played the female protagonist in two dozens of films since then.

Prior to her arrest, Pori Moni had filed a case against Nasir U Mahmood, a businessman, accusing him of trying to rape and murder her at Dhaka Boat Club. Police already indicted Nasir and two others in this case.