12 missing as passenger launch hits trawler in Dhaleshwari River
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jan 2022 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2022 01:07 PM BdST
At least 12 passengers have gone missing as a trawler capsized after it was hit by a launch on the Dhaleshwari River in Narayanganj's Sadar Upazila.
The incident took place near the Dharmaganj jetty in Fatulla around 8.30 am on Thursday, said Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of the Narayanganj Fire Service.
More to follow
