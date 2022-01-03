A foggy morning in northern Bangladesh
As day breaks, people in rural parts of Bangladesh grow busy. Even chilly winter mornings and dense fog cannot deter them from their daily work. In this photo story, photographer S.M Ariful Amin has captured moments from one such morning in northern Bangladesh
A motorcyclist passes by Anarpur Village in Bogura’s Dhunot Upazila, masked up and wearing personal protective gear, despite the recent dip in COVID cases.
A cyclist rides to work on a dewy winter morning through a field of mustard flowers that stretch into the distance near Anarpur Village in Bogura’s Dhunot Upazila.
People prepare to catch fish from a small pond near Belkuchi Village in Bogura’s Dhunot Upazila
Farmers pack tomatoes at Mustikhali Village in Bogura’s Dhunot Upazila for transport to a nearby market.
Two people cycle to work at Anarpur village in Bogura’s Dhunot Upazila on a foggy morning, while another man exercises next to the road.
Flowering plants are put up for sale at a stall in Bogura’s Dhunot Bazar.
Even farm animals are feeling the winter chill. Thankfully, the owners of these two cows have draped them in cloth to ward off the cold at Pardhunot Village in Bogura’s Dhunot Upazila.
Fog and smoke shrouds a group of homes in Bogura’s Pardhunot village as a family boils rice in the yard.
A family of homeless people prepares a morning meal at Kuthibari Village in Bogura’s Dhunot Upazila.
Dew rests on a bean flower on a winter morning at Kuthibari village in Bogura’s Dhunot Upazila.
A farmer toils at her vegetable field on a winter morning at Kalerpara Village in Bogura’s Dhunot Upazila.
A woman makes traditional rice cakes while two children look on at Malopara in Bogura’s Dhunot Upazila.
Two men huddle around a small fire to try and keep themselves warm on a winter morning at Collegepara in Bogura’s Dhunot Upazila.