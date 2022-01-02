Pori Moni’s indictment in drug case postponed to Jan 5
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jan 2022 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2022 02:50 PM BdST
The indictment in the drug case against actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, better known by her screen name Pori Moni, has been deferred following the death of a veteran lawyer.
Pori Moni appeared before the Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-10 on Sunday for the scheduled hearing of the charges.
Judge Nazrul Islam of the court rescheduled the indictment to Jan 5.
Trial proceedings were postponed in Dhaka's lower courts on Sunday following the death of veteran lawyer Ayubur Rahman, said State Counsel Mahbubul Hasan.
The two others accused in the narcotics case were Pori Moni’s associates, Md Kabir Howlader and Ashraful Islam Dipu, both of whom also appeared in court.
The indictment was delayed once before, on Dec 14, 2021, when Pori Moni reported feeling too sick to appear in court.
She had been on her way to the hearing but experienced a bout of vertigo that forced her to return home before she reached the court premises, said her lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi that day.
On Oct 4, case investigation officer and CID Inspector Mostafa Kamal submitted the chargesheet against the three suspects to the court.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes accepted the chargesheet on Nov 15. The case was then transferred to the Special Judge’s Court.
- Pori Moni indictment deferred to to Jan 5
- Miles to go before I sleep: PM Hasina
- Corruption is like cancer: chief justice
- 2 die in Sunamganj road crash
- Police ‘change accused’ in road crash
- Old power lines spark fire incidents in Ctg
- 4 virus deaths, 370 cases in a day
- Dhaka's rail link with northern districts suspended
- Pori Moni’s indictment in drug case postponed to Jan 5
- Miles to go before I sleep: PM Hasina
- Corruption is like cancer, says Chief Justice Siddique
- 2 die in autorickshaw-tractor crash in Sunamganj
- Software engineer was run over and killed in Mirpur. Wife says police changed name of accused
- Old, faulty power connections spark increasing number of fire incidents in Chattogram
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises remittance incentive to kick off 2022
- Bangladesh to shiver in cold snap in new year
- Bangladesh climate expert Prof Saleemul Huq awarded Order of the British Empire
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Software engineer was run over and killed in Mirpur. Wife says police changed name of accused
- ‘Happy New Year from the Padma Bridge’: Hasina, Rehana visit dream structure
- Bangladesh reports 370 virus cases, 4 deaths in a day
- Sky lanterns trigger fire at several places in Dhaka on New Year
- US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade programme
- New COVID restrictions would be a last resort, says UK health minister