Pori Moni’s indictment in drug case postponed to Jan 5

Pori Moni appeared before the Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-10 on Sunday for the scheduled hearing of the charges.

Judge Nazrul Islam of the court rescheduled the indictment to Jan 5.

Trial proceedings were postponed in Dhaka's lower courts on Sunday following the death of veteran lawyer Ayubur Rahman, said State Counsel Mahbubul Hasan.

The two others accused in the narcotics case were Pori Moni’s associates, Md Kabir Howlader and Ashraful Islam Dipu, both of whom also appeared in court.

The indictment was delayed once before, on Dec 14, 2021, when Pori Moni reported feeling too sick to appear in court.

She had been on her way to the hearing but experienced a bout of vertigo that forced her to return home before she reached the court premises, said her lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi that day.

On Oct 4, case investigation officer and CID Inspector Mostafa Kamal submitted the chargesheet against the three suspects to the court.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes accepted the chargesheet on Nov 15. The case was then transferred to the Special Judge’s Court.