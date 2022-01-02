Miles to go before I sleep: PM Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she will continue to work for the advancement of the people of Bangladesh no matter if the path is friendly, or filled with danger.
She quoted American poet Robert Frost, saying:
“The woods are lovely, dark and deep,
But I have promises to keep,
And miles to go before I sleep,
And miles to go before I sleep.”
The prime minister made the remarks during an official celebration of Bangladesh’s graduation to a developing country grouping from the least developed country (LDC) category.
Joining the celebration via a video link on Sunday morning from her official residence, Hasina said that she took a vow to “trample any thorns along the way”, or how much she has to sacrifice herself in her goal of changing the fate of the people of Bangladesh.
“I know that bullets, bombs and grenades wait for me. But I don’t care. I am working to change the future of our people,” Hasina said.
She asked the people of Bangladesh to work to achieve the goals set by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Expressing her wish to keep the wheels of development in motion, Hasina said that she expects the younger generation to work with love for their country and its people.
She concluded her speech by mentioning the different steps and plans of the Awami League government for the advancement of the country.
