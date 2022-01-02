Corruption is like cancer, says Chief Justice Siddique

“Corruption is cancer,” the chief justice said at a Supreme Court Bar Association event on Sunday.

“If you have cancer in your finger, it must be cut off. That is how we must handle corruption. There is no compromise on the matter.”

He also spoke of reducing case complexity, removing corruption from the judiciary, and increasing coordination between the bar and the bench.

Bangladesh inducted Hasan Foez Siddique as its 23rd chief justice on Dec 31.

On Saturday, he went to the National Monument in Savar to pay his respects to the brave martyrs who fought for Bangladesh’s independence.