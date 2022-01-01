Global IS threat prompted police to heighten New Year security: DMP commissioner

Although the IS has “no base” Bangladesh, the authorities took security measures as extra precaution, he said while speaking to reporters in Gulshan on Friday midnight.

The authorities received the message containing the threat from the IS on Thursday night, he said.

“They [IS] consider New Year celebrations as a festival of another religion. So, they threatened to launch bomb attack on any such celebrations in the Muslim-majority country,” Shafiqul said.

“It was a global threat, calling the IS followers to launch attacks with whatever they have.

“I don’t think the threat carried any significance for Bangladesh, because you know that there is no IS base here. But we strengthened security out of fear that someone might get inspired by their message and carry out attack as a lone wolf.”