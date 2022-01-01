Global IS threat prompted police to heighten New Year security: DMP commissioner
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2022 01:44 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2022 01:44 AM BdST
Dhaka Metropolitan Police beefed up security during New Year celebrations after receiving a message on threats by the radical group Islamic State to launch attack globally, Commissioner Shafiqul Islam has said.
Although the IS has “no base” Bangladesh, the authorities took security measures as extra precaution, he said while speaking to reporters in Gulshan on Friday midnight.
The authorities received the message containing the threat from the IS on Thursday night, he said.
“They [IS] consider New Year celebrations as a festival of another religion. So, they threatened to launch bomb attack on any such celebrations in the Muslim-majority country,” Shafiqul said.
“It was a global threat, calling the IS followers to launch attacks with whatever they have.
“I don’t think the threat carried any significance for Bangladesh, because you know that there is no IS base here. But we strengthened security out of fear that someone might get inspired by their message and carry out attack as a lone wolf.”
- Govt reports 2 virus deaths, 512 cases
- Bangabhaban gears up to swear in new chief justice
- 4 die in Sirajganj bus crash
- DMP restricts celebrations on New Year’s Eve
- Hasina pushes for online learning as COVID cases rise
- Justice Hasan Foez Siddique appointed as top judge
- 3 reasons for record SSC pass rate: education minister
- Girls still lead in SSC exams
- A weary world faces another wave of coronavirus in 2022. What’s next in Bangladesh?
- Bangladesh to shiver in cold nap in new year
- ‘Happy New Year from the Padma Bridge’: Hasina, Rehana visit dream structure
- Now a year-round menace, dengue cases now bite rural Bangladesh amid COVID deluge
- Bangladesh reports 512 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
- Bangabhaban gears up for swearing-in of new chief justice
Most Read
- Police impose restrictions on New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka
- ‘Happy New Year from the Padma Bridge’: Hasina, Rehana visit dream structure
- Bangladesh appoints Hasan Foez Siddique as chief justice
- Goa's beaches packed with domestic tourists as India tightens COVID rules
- Omicron mutes New Year parties worldwide but South Africa offers hope
- Absence of English, math exams and short syllabus propelled record SSC pass rate: experts
- Hasan Foez Siddique sworn in as chief justice of Bangladesh
- Four dead, 20 hurt after bus plunges into ditch in Sirajganj
- 2021: The year in pictures
- Bangladesh detects 3 more cases of omicron