‘Happy New Year from the Padma Bridge’: Hasina, Rehana visit dream structure
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2021 09:49 PM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2021 09:49 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana have visited the Padma Bridge on a surprise tour on the last day of the year 2021.
Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy posted a photo of the two sisters on the bridge on Facebook on Friday. “Happy New Year from the Padma Bridge. Joy Bangla! Joy Bangabandhu!” he wrote.
The daughters of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman travelled to the bridge around 7:30am by road, said Dewan Abdul Quader, executive engineer of the project.
They got on the bridge by car from the Mawa end and got off through the Zajira end.
Hasina and Rehana walked around two kilometres on the bridge from pier No. 7 to pier No. 18. After reaching Zajira around 8:30am, they had breakfast and then returned to the Mawa end at 10am. They rode back to Dhaka through Dhaka-Mawa Expressway.
The prime minister’s personal assistant, deputy commissioner of Munshiganj and other too officials were present.
After tension with the World Bank for a long time over financing the project, Hasina in 2013 announced that Bangladesh would build the bridge with its own funds.
She opened the construction in December 2015 and after five more years, the main structure linked the two sides of the river.
Engineer Quader said the work to construct the bridge has progressed 96 percent. The 6.15 kilometres bridge is expected to open to public in June 2022 after the coating work ends.
