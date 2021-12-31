Bangladesh to shiver in cold nap in new year

This is the second cold wave of the season, with the lowest temperature recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius in Tetulia on Friday.

Meteorologist Omor Faruque said the cold wave over Panchagarh and Kurigram will continue.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country on Saturday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning.

The maximum temperature of Friday was 29 degrees Celsius in Sitakunda and Feni. In Dhaka, the lowest temperature was 16.6 degrees Celsius.

“Cold weather will grip swathes of the country in the beginning of the new year. The cold snap will spread to other areas. Temperature will fall in the next three to four days. A moderate cold wave will sweep the country,” said Faruque.

In the current season, the lowest temperature was recorded 7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Dec 20 amid a cold wave that hit Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Jashore, Kushtia and Barishal as well.

The Met Office has forecast moderate to extreme cold waves in Bangladesh in January.