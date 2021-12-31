Bangabhaban gears up for swearing-in of new chief justice
Bangabhaban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2021 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2021 02:58 PM BdST
Preparations are in full swing for the oath-taking ceremony of Hasan Foez Siddique, a judge of the Appellate Division, as Bangladesh's new chief justice.
Justice Siddique will be sworn in by President Abdul Hamid at 4 pm on Friday.
The ceremony will be held at the presidential palace's Darbar Hall, according to Hamid's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin.
The appointment of Justice Siddique as the 23rd chief justice of Bangladesh's top court was announced on Thursday. He is replacing Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.
Justice Hossain went into retirement after serving as chief justice for four years. Justice Siddique’s appointment will be effective from Dec 31 once he takes the oath, said the law ministry.
The swearing-in ceremony has been scaled down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Typically, ministers, high-ups in the judiciary and VIPs are invited, but this time, the number of guests will be limited in line with the health protocols.
Only 60 people will attend the ceremony, according to a Bangabhaban official.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also likely to be in attendance.
Born on Sept 26, 1956, Justice Siddique began his journey in the legal profession in 1981 after enrolling as a lawyer in the Dhaka Judge's Court.
Hasan Foez Siddique as chief justice
In 2009, Siddique was permanently appointed to the High Court Division as a judge and in 2013, he became a justice of the Appellate Division.
Justice Siddique has been serving as the chairman of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission since 2015.
His elder brother Abu Bakar Siddique is also a retired judge of the Appellate Division.
Article 96(1) of the Constitution dictates that a chief justice may hold office until the age of 67. Born on Dec 31, 1954, Justice Hossain crossed the age limit this year and officially left office on Thursday.
Justice Hossain’s departure from the bench brought down the number of Appellate Division judges to four - Justices Muhammad Imman Ali, Hasan Foez Siddique, Md Nuruzzaman and Obaidul Hassan.
