SSC: Girls continue to lead in pass rate, in GPA 5

This year, 94.50 percent of girls passed, while the pass rate of boys was 92.69 percent.

A total of 183,340 students scored a GPA of 5.0 this year: 103,578 girls and 79,762 boys.

This means 23,816 more girls got a GPA 5.0 than their male counterparts.

Education Minister Dipu Moni elaborated on the results at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Thursday.

Approximately 2.2 million students from 29,060 institutions sat for the exams this year, attaining a record pass rate of 93.58 percent.

Among the 1.79 million students who sat for exams under the nine general education boards, the pass rate was 94.08 percent.

This year, 95.95 percent of boys and 96.53 percent of girls passed the Science group examinations under the nine boards.

In Arts, 92.09 percent of boys and 94.11 of percent girls passed. In Business the pass rate was 92.50 percent for boys and 94.96 percent for girls.

Last year, the pass rate in the SSC and equivalent exams was 82.87 percent. Of the examinees, 135,898 scored a GPA 5.0.