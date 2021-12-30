Pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams hits record 93.58%

The latest pass rate is a 10.71 percentage point jump from the previous rate in 2020, according to data from the education authorities.

Approximately 2.2 million students from 29,060 institutions sat for the exams this year.

Of the examinees, 183,340 or 8.18 percent scored a grade point average, or GPA, of 5.0.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina published the results of the exams via videoconferencing from the Ganabhaban on Thursday.

This year’s exams were limited to three elective subjects and an abbreviated syllabus due to the pandemic closure.

Compulsory subjects like Bangla and English will be evaluated based on results from previous public exams.

Of the 1.79 million students from the nine general education boards, the pass rate was 94.08 percent.

The pass rate among the 292,569 students under the madrasa board was 93.22 percent.

Of the 155,514 students under the technical board, 88.49 percent passed.

School textbooks were also handed over to students for the coming year at the event.

The main event, attended by Education Minister Dipu Moni, Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury and the heads of education boards, was held at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre.

Examinees for the SSC and equivalent exams will be able to get their results from their educational institutions, the education board website or by mobile text message.

During her speech, Prime Minister Hasina said that she did not wish to spend too much time comparing this year’s results to those of other years due to the particular circumstances of the examinations and the shortened syllabus.

The SSC and equivalent examinations are usually held in February, but were delayed nine months to November this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic had also forced schools, colleges and universities across the country to close for nearly a year and a half.

In-person classes for students only resumed on Sept 12, when students returned to schools. The SSC exams started a little over a month later, on Nov 14.