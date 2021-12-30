Hasina: ‘Sad I couldn’t present textbooks to children myself’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2021 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2021 12:47 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the distribution of free textbooks for primary and secondary students for 2022.
The prime minister launched the programme via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Thursday morning.
But she was disappointed that she could not be there to present the books herself.
"I am sorry that I could not hand over the new books to the children in person because of COVID-19,” she said.
Like last year, the textbook distribution event is being held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka due to the coronavirus situation. The event was held at the Ganabhaban before the pandemic.
Education Minister Dipu Moni and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain handed over the new books to the primary and secondary students on behalf of the prime minister at the conference centre.
More than 340 million free textbooks will be distributed to over 40 million students in the new year, said Dipu Moni.
Over 340 million free textbooks were distributed to students in phases in 2021.
Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury urged students to take opportunities to learn outside of classrooms and improve themselves.
