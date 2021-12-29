RAB arrests four with links to the torching of buses in Rampura
Senior Reporter, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2021 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2021 02:31 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four people with alleged links to the vandalism and torching of buses during protests over the death of student Md Mainuddin Islam in a Dhaka road crash.
Monir Hossain, one of the arsonists, and his three associates were arrested in Dhaka’s Rampura and Cumilla, RAB said on Wednesday.
Earlier, police arrested Swapan Reza, 25, and Shahid Bepari, 22, in connection with the incident. Swapan is a car driver and Shahid, a vegetable trader.
On Nov 29, Mainuddin, an SSC student of Ekramunnesa School, died after being hit by a Green Anabil Paribahan bus in Rampura amid a student campaign for fare discounts and protests over the death of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan, who was run over by a city corporation garbage truck on Nov 24.
His death further ignited tensions, with an angry mob setting fire to at least eight buses and vandalising four others.
Police later filed two cases against 800 students for the vandalism and torching of buses at the Rampura and Hatirjheel police stations, holding the protesters responsible for the damage.
