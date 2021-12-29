Police report two deaths in factional violence in Rangamati

Md Asad, Baghaichhari police sub-inspector, said the encounter continued for about an hour around 1 pm on Wednesday over a 2 km area.

Wednesday’s conflict flared up between the UPDF Democratic, an offshoot of the United Peoples Democratic Front, and Santu Larma’s Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity or JSS.

The UPDF Democratic claimed one of the victims to be its member and blamed the killing on JSS.

JSS is yet to make a public statement.

"Two bodies were found on the spot. We are preparing to recover the body and take it to the Upazila Sadar,” Asad said.

Upon receiving news of the shootout, Shyamal Chakma, chairman of the Rupkari Union Parishad, decided to visit the site.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shariful Islam said he received news that a third man was injured in the gunfight.

Shyamal Kanti Chakma, central president of the UPDF Democratic, said one of the dead was Jenon Chakma, an upazila convener of the party.

“He was sitting in a store when goons of Santu Larma’s JSS shot him dead,” Shyamal alleged.

He claimed that he was in the dark about the other victim.