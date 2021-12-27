Body found in Jhalakathi river: police believe he is a missing passenger

The authorities found the dead man, believed to be between 35 to 40 years of age, with burns on the body, Rajapur Police Station OC Pulak Chandra Roy said.

The locals spotted the body in the river in Mathbari Union around 8:30 am on Monday.

The man was fair-skinned, had facial hair and wore a full-sleeve jacket and a black-chequered lungi.

We believe the man could be a missing passenger from the MV Abhijan-10 launch that caught fire in Jhalakathi, leading to the death of over three dozen people, Police OC Pulak Chandra said after visiting the scene.

Many passengers remain missing after the blaze engulfed the three-storey launch on Friday, killing at least 38 and hospitalising 80 others.

Many passengers jumped into the river in a desperate bid to save their lives after the blaze and have been missing since.

Most of the passengers were asleep when the fire started. Many of those on the second floor of the launch did not even get a chance to leave their cabins.

Fire Service personnel doused the flames on the vessel after three hours of work.