Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published this week

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results after returning home from her visit to the Maldives, said Professor Nehal Ahmed, chairman of Inter-Education Board Coordination Sub-Committee and chairman of Dhaka Education Board.

He told bdnews24.com on Sunday, "We will publish the results this month. Before leaving for the Maldives, the Prime Minister told us the results should be issued by the end of the year.”

The prime minister is scheduled to return home on Monday afternoon after a six-day state visit to the Maldives.

Every year, Hasina officially announces the results at an official event. The pandemic delayed this year’s public examinations and no official date has been announced for the release of the results.

Though the final date has not been fixed, all preparations are underway to release the results, said Nehal Ahmed.

"We are ready, we will give the results when the prime minister returns. We will try our best to publish them this month. It depends entirely on the prime minister, " he said.

Due to the prime minister’s busy schedule, it is tough to carve out time for the event, which is why officials are not yet in a place to declare the date, the official said.

“She is very busy. It's a big deal to get her time, which is why we're not announcing a date,” he added.