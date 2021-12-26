Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published this week
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Dec 2021 06:26 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2021 06:26 PM BdST
The results of the Secondary School Certificate or SSC and its equivalent examinations will be published this week.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results after returning home from her visit to the Maldives, said Professor Nehal Ahmed, chairman of Inter-Education Board Coordination Sub-Committee and chairman of Dhaka Education Board.
He told bdnews24.com on Sunday, "We will publish the results this month. Before leaving for the Maldives, the Prime Minister told us the results should be issued by the end of the year.”
The prime minister is scheduled to return home on Monday afternoon after a six-day state visit to the Maldives.
Every year, Hasina officially announces the results at an official event. The pandemic delayed this year’s public examinations and no official date has been announced for the release of the results.
Though the final date has not been fixed, all preparations are underway to release the results, said Nehal Ahmed.
"We are ready, we will give the results when the prime minister returns. We will try our best to publish them this month. It depends entirely on the prime minister, " he said.
Due to the prime minister’s busy schedule, it is tough to carve out time for the event, which is why officials are not yet in a place to declare the date, the official said.
“She is very busy. It's a big deal to get her time, which is why we're not announcing a date,” he added.
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles
- Police arrest five more suspects in Cox’s Bazar rape case
- 13 to die for AL leader’s murder
- What ignited launch fire and how it spread
- Launch fire: Case filed in Jhalakathi
- Editor Reazuddin Ahmed dies at 76
- Bangladesh celebrates Christmas with caution
- Launch fire: Families struggle to identify victims
- Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published this week
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Police arrest five more suspects over rape of a tourist in Cox’s Bazar
- Court sentences 13 to death for 2016 murder of AL leader Jahirul Huq
- Elections underway in 836 union councils
- MV Abhijan-10 supervisor recounts details of deadly launch fire in Jhalakathi
Most Read
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- MV Abhijan-10 supervisor recounts details of deadly launch fire in Jhalakathi
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Salman Khan bitten by snake, discharged from hospital after treatment
- Court sentences 13 to death for 2016 murder of AL leader Jahirul Huq
- Two more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19
- As Hindu extremists call for killing of Muslims, India’s leaders keep silent
- Man, wife and child remain missing since river vessel fire. Their relative finds belongings in a burnt cabin
- Police arrest five more suspects over rape of a tourist in Cox’s Bazar
- Case filed over ‘unnatural deaths’ in launch fire in Jhalakathi