Court sentences 13 to death for 2016 murder of AL leader Jahirul Huq

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman announced the verdict in the case on Sunday.

Jahirul was the general secretary of the Natai South Union Ward-5 Awami League when he was killed in an attack over union council polls.

The convicts sentenced to death are Basu Miah, Kabir Miah, ‘Mokhles’, Sachhu Miah, Jahangir Miah, Shahibur Rahman Shukki, Liakat Ali, Yunus Miah, Rahmat Ullah aka Fariaz Miah, Shithil Ahmed aka Fahim Ahmed, ‘Saiful’, Ali Miah, and Pabel.

Nurul Islam, Habibur Rahman, ‘Rasel’, Maju Miah, Golap Miah, Sohel Miah, ‘Shahjahan’ and ‘Borhan’ aka Rohan have been sentenced to life in prison. They have also been fined Tk 50,000 each and a failure to pay will be punished with another year in prison.

Among the suspects, Rahmat, Shithil, Saiful, Ali Miah and Pabel are absconding.

According to the case documents, Jahirul was on his way home on the night of Nov 14, 2016, from Brahmanbaria’s North Pouratala Bus Stand area in an autorickshaw when he was stopped by supporters and activists of a political opponent on two motorcycles.

They then attacked Jahirul, beat the driver of his autorickshaw and fled. The autorickshaw driver was then able to stop another autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction and inform them of the incident. That autorickshaw gave chase to the attackers and locals then helped apprehend Shithil and Rahmat Ullah near the CNG stand area of North Pouratala and handed them over to the police.

Jahirul Huq died while receiving medical treatment that night.

His brother, Kabir Hossain, filed a murder case at Brahmanbaria Sadar Police Station the next day over the incident.

The police submitted charges against 21 suspects. Sixteen were arrested, while five absconded.