Veteran journalist Reazuddin Ahmed dies from COVID complications at 76

Ahmed passed away during treatment at Dhaka's United Hospital around 1:30 pm on Saturday, according to M Abdullah, president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists.

“His condition worsened after he was admitted to the hospital and he was transferred to the CCU.”

Ahmed won the Ekushey Padak, the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh, in 1993 for his contributions to journalism.

Ahmed, a former editor and publisher of The News Today, had been in hospital care since Dec 9 after contracting COVID-19. He also held a senior position at The Daily Star and worked as editor of The Financial Express. Before his death, he was the editor and publisher of the Financial Herald, a fledgling newspaper.

He leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

Funeral prayers are scheduled at the Jatiya Press Club at 11 am on Sunday.

Ahmed graced some of the highest journalistic positions in the country with his contributions in the field. He also held leading posts at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and served the Jatiya Press Club in various positions.

Ahmed was born in Narsingdi on Nov 30, 1945. He completed his Master’s in Economics from Dhaka University in 1967 and the LLB in 1972, before entering journalism in 1968.

His journalistic career later took a turn to politics. In 2000, he became the information adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

He served as the chairman of the South Asian Journalist Coordinating Council formed by journalist organisations from SAARC and as president of the South Asian Free Media Association.

From 1995 to 1998, he served as president of the Jatiya Press Club. He was elected president twice more since 2002.

In acknowledgement of his distinguished career, Ahmed was awarded the Sher-e-Bangla Padak, the Maulana Akram Khan Gold Medal, the Narsingdi Press Club Padak and the Anti-Drug Federation Gold Medal.