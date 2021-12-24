Putul, a vessel fire survivor, struggles in hospital with burns. But six members of her family are missing

After the rude awakening, Putul flung herself into the water but could not escape the flames that seared parts of her body on her way down.

The trip to her sister’s home in Barguna, along with eight members of her family, was cut short on Jhalakathi’s Sugandha river and she is now in the burns unit of Barishal’s Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

She was travelling with her two children, brother, sister-in-law and mother. As of Friday afternoon, six members of her family were missing.

Putul was sleeping in the lower deck when the fire broke out.

“I jumped off after hearing people screaming about the fire. Others did the same. Later, I was rescued and brought to the hospital.”

Fire Service and Coast Guard personnel recover the bodies of victims after a fire swept through the Barguna-bound MV Abhijan-10 launch on the Sugandha river in the southern district of Jhalakathi on Friday, Dec 24, 2021. Photo: Hasibul Islam Hasan

At least 37 bodies have been pulled from the charred vessel and river so far, while 72 others were hospitalised with burns. The blaze erupted around 3 am on Friday and firefighters doused the flames after almost three hours of effort.

On Thursdays, south-bound launches from Dhaka are usually packed to the brim with passengers hoping to spend the weekend with their families.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority says the MV Abhijan-10 was carrying around 400 passengers. But some survivors say there were 800 to 1,000.

Taslima Begum, another passenger on the ill-fated launch, and her husband were near the engine room when the fire broke out. Upon hearing an ear-splitting sound, she rushed forward but could not make much headway due to the crowd.

As she returned to her spot, her husband was nowhere to be seen and proceeded to leap into the river like the others.

“There was a loud sound and I went ahead to check it out but couldn’t figure out what caused it. I could not find my husband when I came back and then jumped into the river to save myself.”

The flames showed no mercy to Taslima either. She, too, is now admitted to the hospital.

“People came to my rescue after I swam quite a bit. I was first taken to Jhalakathi and then to the hospital.”

Fire Service personnel recover the bodies of victims after a fire swept through the Barguna-bound MV Abhijan-10 launch on the Sugandha river in the southern district of Jhalakathi on Friday, Dec 24, 2021.

Her husband is also being treated for burn wounds at the same hospital.

Golam Mawla, a resident of Barguna, was on the second floor of the launch when the fire broke out. As the fire triggered panic, people began pushing and shoving to find a way through to safety and he slipped down to the floor below.

Amidst the chaos, he was able to make his way to the front of the launch but suffered burns in his body in the process.

“I was able to get off the launch but my body was scorched by then.”

Saiful Islam, director of Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said 70 people were admitted to the hospital with burns and injuries, and five of them were transferred to Dhaka for treatment until 4 pm.

A child, identified only as Taifa, died on her way to Dhaka, he added.