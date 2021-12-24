Jhalakathi launch fire: Families of victims to get financial assistance

“As the launch, MV Abhijan-10, was heading to Barguna we assumed that most of the victims or passengers injured in the incident would be the residents of this district,” Deputy Commissioner Habibur Rahman said on Friday.

The families of the injured will receive Tk 15,000.

At least 37 people were reported dead so far after a midnight fire swept through the launch on the Sugandha river in the southern district of Jhalakathi.

The death toll is likely to rise as more passengers have been injured after the Barguna-bound launch caught fire. At least 72 passengers injured in the incident were taken to hospital.