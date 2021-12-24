Bangladesh seizes cigarettes imported in apple boxes from UAE to dodge Tk 53m duty
Chattogram Bureau, বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম
Published: 24 Dec 2021 01:25 AM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2021 01:25 AM BdST
Chattogram Customs has seized a huge haul of foreign cigarettes imported in boxes of apples from the United Arab Emirates.
The cache of around 2.2 million cigarettes worth Tk 13.7 million was hidden under apples to dodge nearly Tk 53 million duty, said Rizvi M Salauddin, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Customs.
Officials of the customs’ Audit, Investigation and Research unit found the cigarettes by checking containers at Chattogram Port on Thursday. They began the search on Wednesday after clearing and forwarding agent Jimmy Enterprise applied for the clearance on Monday.
Marhaba Fresh Foods of Chattogram Station Road imported the cigarettes declaring them as apples.
The cigarettes are of Mond, Esse and Oris brands.
Salauddin said they were taking legal action against the perpetrators.
