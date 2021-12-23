Bangladesh and Maldives sign agreements in health, sports and taxation
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2021 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2021 03:43 PM BdST
Bangladesh and the Maldives have signed new agreements on taxation and cooperation in health, education, youth and sports.
The signing ceremony was held at the office of Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the Maldives capital of Male on Thursday.
Both the president and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the signing following bilateral talks.
Among the agreements, one focused on avoiding double taxation and preventing income tax evasion, the Maldives president’s office said on its website.
There were also memoranda of understanding, on areas of health recruitment, healthcare and medical science, and youth and sports development, news agency BSS reports.
During the ceremony, Bangladesh also presented the Maldives with 13 military vehicles as a gesture of friendship.
The Maldives government hosted an official welcome ceremony on Thursday for Hasina at the Republic Square. She was received at the Presidential Jetty in Malé by President Solih and was treated to a welcoming performance by Maldivian school students.
Photo: The President's Office in the Maldives
With a guard of honour in position, senior officials from the Maldives' government including Vice President Faisal Naseem and visiting dignitaries from Bangladesh jointly presented themselves. Following the welcoming courtesies, Hasina was escorted to the President's Office by a cultural procession, and upon arrival, Hasina signed the Visitor's Book.
Both leaders later presided over a ceremony to exchange a number of memoranda of understanding and deliver joint press statements. President Solih will host a banquet in honour of Hasina, who arrived in the Maldives for a six-day visit.
#Livestream: Joint Press Statement by the Maldivian and Bangladeshi governments https://t.co/ZfFH2XG3AD— The President's Office (@presidencymv) December 23, 2021
