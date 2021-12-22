Tank lorries to go on strike from Jan 3

The decision was taken at a meeting on Tuesday, said Sheikh Farid Hossain, general secretary of the association.

“The government raised the prices of diesel by Tk 15 on Nov 4 but the fares for tankers remain the same. Even before the fuel price hike, the cost of doing business in this sector rose significantly because of the cost of the chassis, tankers, spare parts, tax and wages of the workers.”

The association said they had petitioned authorities for a hike in transport fares several times, but did not get a response.

“The negligence shown to tank lorries is unacceptable. The central committee of the association has decided to halt tank lorry operations from Jan 3 as losses are piling up,” Hossain said.

Tank lorries will not start running until the demand is met, he said.