Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details

Until now, the amendment process was complicated by the need to submit many documents and papers as evidence. The Security Services Division has finally issued a circular to save them the hassles.

It said the authorities will issue passports with corrected names, ages and other information upon getting sufficient evidence if there is any inconsistency between the information on an NID and that on the passport.

The authorities have been directed to follow a previous circular issued on Apr 28 on other matters related to re-issuing passports or amending information.

Previously, the authorities were required to review public exam certificates, such as Secondary School Certificate, to correct the name or age in the passport.

Those who do not have these certificates would need to show their birth certificates.