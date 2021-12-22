Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Dec 2021 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2021 09:47 PM BdST
From now on, citizens can correct personal information on their passports by presenting their national identity cards details, the home ministry has announced.
Until now, the amendment process was complicated by the need to submit many documents and papers as evidence. The Security Services Division has finally issued a circular to save them the hassles.
It said the authorities will issue passports with corrected names, ages and other information upon getting sufficient evidence if there is any inconsistency between the information on an NID and that on the passport.
The authorities have been directed to follow a previous circular issued on Apr 28 on other matters related to re-issuing passports or amending information.
Previously, the authorities were required to review public exam certificates, such as Secondary School Certificate, to correct the name or age in the passport.
Those who do not have these certificates would need to show their birth certificates.
- Tank lorries to go on strike from Jan 3
- DU gets legal notice over ban on married women in halls
- Hasina leaves for six-day Maldives trip
- COVID recovery must focus on those in need: Hasina
- Biman to resume Manchester flights Dec 25
- Daily count: 1 death, 291 cases
- 3 held for kidnapping ‘migrant workers’
- Celebrate Christmas, New Year at home: Home ministry
- Tank lorries to go on strike from Jan 3
- A lawyer serves notice on Dhaka University for banning married or pregnant women from halls
- Hasina leaves for six-day trip to the Maldives
- Bangladesh rises from COVID-19 by helping the neediest first: Hasina
- Biman Bangladesh set to fly Manchester again after 21 months of Covid suspension
- Hasina to embark on six-day Maldives trip Wednesday
Most Read
- India asks Bangladesh to ‘stop sending students now’ as omicron sweeps world
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- Biman to resume Manchester flights again after 21-month COVID suspension
- Dubai princess wins 554 million pounds from sheikh in UK settlement
- Putin says Russia has 'nowhere to retreat' over Ukraine
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 352, one dead in a day
- Europe braces for omicron 'storm' as Biden calls up military medics
- Sony, Zee lock India merger to create mega TV network
- Hasina leaves for six-day trip to the Maldives
- A lawyer serves notice on Dhaka University for banning married or pregnant women from halls