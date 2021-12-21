Mild to moderate cold wave to continue for two to three days

Chuadanga was the coldest place in the country on Monday, with the mercury dropping to 7 degrees Celsius. The temperature was 7.4 degrees Celsius in Jashore and 8.8 degrees Celsius in Tetulia on the same day.

The northern part of the country is experiencing a cold winter at the beginning of the season, said meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.

The temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi, Rajshahi, Bodolgacchi, Rajarhat and Barishal.

Currently, a mild to moderate cold spell is sweeping through Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga and Barishal, the meteorologist said, adding that it may spread to other parts of the country as well.

“A moderate cold wave, accompanied by light showers is likely to continue for a few days. The temperature, however, may increase on Dec 24 and 25. There may be more cold spells at the start of January,” said Bazlur Rashid.

The trough of the low-pressure system that formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified and now lies over South Andaman Sea, the Met Office said.

In its long-term outlook, the Meteorological Department has forecast one or two mild to moderate cold spells in the northern, northeastern and central parts of the country in late December.

Light showers are likely to occur at a few places in the north-eastern parts, with a drop in temperature at night, according to the weather forecast for the next 48 hours.

The weather may remain mainly dry elsewhere in the country.

“There could be a little fog in the morning in some places across the country.”

While there were hints of the winter chill in mid-November this year, its onset was slightly delayed by a cyclone and the accompanying showers in December.

Bangladesh typically experiences its coldest days of winter in January.