Hasina to embark on six-day Maldives trip Wednesday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Dec 2021 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2021 08:09 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is to fly for Malé Wednesday on a six-day trip on an invitation from the Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.
Hasina and her entourage will board a special Biman Bangladesh Airlines jet which will take off at 12pm on Wednesday from Shahjalal International Airport, her press aide Ihsanul Karim said.
Upon touching down in the Indian Ocean nation’s capital Malé around 3pm local time, Hasina will be welcomed by the Maldives state minister for foreign affairs.
During the trip, she is likely to sign two contracts and two memoranda of understanding or MoUs.
The proposed contracts involve avoiding double taxation, prisoner swapping while the MoUs include the renewal of the exchange of health services and medical science and cooperation in the development of youth and sports.
Apart from these, the contract for recruiting specialist doctors is also likely to be renewed.
Bangladesh will gift 13 military transports to the Maldives as a gesture of friendship between the South Asian nations.
Solih will officially welcome Hasina on Dec 23 with a guard of honour. They will hold a bilateral meeting at the president’s palace.
Following the meeting, the leaders of the countries will deliver a joint statement including the decisions taken in the meeting.
Hasina will pay courtesy visits to Maldives Vice President Faisal Naseem, Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and Chief Justice Ahmed Mutasim Adnan as well.
She will address the Maldives parliament in the afternoon on Dec 23 before attending a state banquet in the evening arranged by the first lady of the country.
Hasina will virtually join a reception ceremony by Bangladeshi expatriates in Malé on Dec 24.
She will return to Dhaka on Dec 27.
