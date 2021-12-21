Biman Bangladesh set to fly Manchester again after 21 months of Covid suspension

The authorities will reopen the services on Biman’s former route from Dhaka to Sylhet to Manchester.

The flight, BG207, is scheduled to take off from Shahjalal International Airport at 12:30 pm and reach Sylhet around 1:15 pm, before departing for Manchester at 2:15 pm on Dec 25, Biman said in a statement on Tuesday. It will reach Manchester at 8 pm local time.

Biman will run two flights a week on the route with Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets. Tickets will be available at the Biman sales centre or approved travel agencies.

COVID-RELATED INSTRUCTIONS

Passengers are allowed to enter England two weeks after completing their COVID-19 vaccine course. They have to fill out an online passenger location form or PLF within 48 hours of departure. [gov.uk/provide-journey-contact-detailsbefore-travel-uk]

Passengers aged 12 years or above must have COVID-negative certificates with QR codes for tests carried out within 48 hours of departure. They will have to undergo COVID tests within two days of reaching the UK. Tests have to be booked with payment ahead of entering the country. [gov.uk/find-travel-testprovider]

All passengers have to self-isolate before receiving the results of their tests and carry their results on them at all times during the trip. England accepts inoculation by vaccines produced by Pfizer, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, COVAXIN, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Biman also mentioned that unvaccinated individuals can travel to the United Kingdom as well if their COVID test results turn up negative within 48 hours of departure. They also have to fill out PLFs online within 48 hours of departure and carry COVID negative certificates.

These passengers have to undergo COVID tests within two days and after eight days of reaching the UK. They must prebook their diagnosis before departure and self-isolate for 10 days until receiving results there.

In case of returning to Bangladesh, passengers aged 12 years or above must undergo RT-PCR tests within 48 hours of flying and carry COVID-negative certificates.