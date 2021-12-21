Bangladesh logs one virus death, 291 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Dec 2021 06:05 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2021 06:05 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered one new death from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 28,051
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,581,634 as 291 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 239 infections.
Nationwide, another 264 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,546,071.
As many as 20,909 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.39 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.75 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 275.53 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.36 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
