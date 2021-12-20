US to send 1.78m more Pfizer doses to Bangladesh under COVAX

The new doses take the number of shots donated by the US to Bangladesh to 18.5. They will help Bangladesh expand vaccinations for young people ages 12 and up, reaching all 64 districts across the country, the US Embassy said in a statement on Sunday.

To support Bangladesh’s fight against COVID-19, the US has trained nearly 7,000 healthcare professionals to safely administer vaccines, donate cold-chain freezer trucks, and provided freezers and other equipment for health facilities to properly store and transport vaccines across the country.

“The United States will continue to donate millions more doses of Pfizer vaccines and stand together with Bangladesh in its aim to vaccinate 40 percent of the country’s eligible population by the end of this year,” Ambassador Earl Miller said in the statement.