US to send 1.78m more Pfizer doses to Bangladesh under COVAX
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2021 01:43 AM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2021 01:44 AM BdST
The US government has donated another 1.78 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Bangladesh through the global sharing platform COVAX.
The new doses take the number of shots donated by the US to Bangladesh to 18.5. They will help Bangladesh expand vaccinations for young people ages 12 and up, reaching all 64 districts across the country, the US Embassy said in a statement on Sunday.
To support Bangladesh’s fight against COVID-19, the US has trained nearly 7,000 healthcare professionals to safely administer vaccines, donate cold-chain freezer trucks, and provided freezers and other equipment for health facilities to properly store and transport vaccines across the country.
“The United States will continue to donate millions more doses of Pfizer vaccines and stand together with Bangladesh in its aim to vaccinate 40 percent of the country’s eligible population by the end of this year,” Ambassador Earl Miller said in the statement.
- Bangladesh begins administering booster doses
- Hamid urges judges to speed up judicial work
- Daily count: 4 deaths, 122 cases
- Man held over Brahmanbaria double murder
- 10 kg of gold found at Ctg airport
- DU teacher Jamal Khan dies of cancer
- Brahmanbaria union chairman’s son dies of bullet wound
- Migrant worker deal with Malaysia soon: official
- Dhaka is a noisy city with car horns. Special hooters and sirens add to cacophony
- Bangladesh to pass law to secure international accreditation for medical degrees
- Comply with chain of command, Hasina tells BGB
- Bangladesh launches booster vaccine programme
- Hamid urges judges to speed up judicial work
- Bangladesh logs 4 virus deaths, 122 cases in a day
Most Read
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- Nurse Runu Veronica Costa becomes first to receive COVID booster as Bangladesh launches programme
- Hidden Pentagon records reveal patterns of failure in deadly airstrikes
- Bangladesh’s rebound from COVID quicker than regional peers, growth expected to pick up: IMF
- Novavax vaccine wins emergency approval from WHO
- Dutch streets deserted as snap Christmas COVID lockdown starts
- Trials of stem cell therapy in Bangladesh offer hope to childless women
- Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah to star in upcoming Bangladeshi film
- Comply with chain of command, Hasina tells BGB
- Netherlands to go into strict Christmas lockdown