Dhaka is a noisy city with car horns. Special hooters and sirens add to cacophony
Golam Mortuja, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2021 12:45 AM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2021 12:46 AM BdST
Just as Asadul Islam’s eyes grew heavy and he began to drift off, he was jolted awake by the cacophony of a loud siren or an explosive honk from a passing vehicle.
The engineer, who has lived in Dhaka’s Kalyanpur for three years now, says the noise near his home was unbearable at first.
“We’ve become used to it by now,” he says. “But our guests, especially those from the village, can’t sleep at all when they visit.”
According to police, many government officials are installing so-called VIP horns, a type of loud horns, and even sirens in their cars, increasing the noise pollution levels in Dhaka.
Their indiscriminate use can be heard on the highways, the major thoroughfares and even alleyways as measures taken by the government to prevent the use of ‘VIP horns’ have failed.
Police say these horns are illegal, but they never take action to stop them from being used.
“Government officials use flag stands and VIP horns in their private vehicles. It isn’t uncommon now.”
When the police sergeant tried to stop a private car that was using a ‘VIP horn’, the driver told him the car was owned by a deputy secretary of the Department of Environment.
“Usually, we slap a fine on a private car with a ‘VIP horn’. But cases involving the vehicles owned by government officials cause trouble,” said an assistant traffic police commissioner from Gulshan division.
“Recently, the government has approved a loan benefit for officials of deputy secretary rank to buy cars. Now government officials are buying personal cars and installing ‘VIP horns’ in them. And others are copying them.”
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan recently shared his bitter experience of the noise pollution caused by the use of these high-volume car horns, even in the dead of night.
“I live in a government quarter in Dhanmondi. Around 2:30 am I heard a loud noise. Probably an ambulance. But the road was totally empty, there weren’t even any pedestrians. Despite this, they kept using the siren. They were completely oblivious to the fact that they were disturbing people or waking them from their rest.”
On Jan 13, 2015, the parliamentary standing committee on the home ministry recommended that law enforcers take necessary steps to stop the use of loud horns.
It has been six years since the recommendation, but smaller vehicles like cars, jeeps, pick-ups and microbuses are still using them and are rushing through Dhaka’s streets while making a racket.
According to the traffic law, hydraulic horns and hooters are banned in regular vehicles, said Deputy Commissioner Faruque Ahmed, a spokesman for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. “Traffic sergeants file cases against those using such horns. It’s an ongoing process.”
A hooter is an electronic horn openly available in the motor parts shops in Mohakhali, Bijoynagar, Dholaikhal, Banglabazar and other parts of the city. The prices range from Tk 300 to Tk 2,000.
These horns are also available for purchase online. Any mechanic can install the horns.
Md Rana, a car driver, said he bought a ‘VIP horn’ for Tk 450 and installed it in the car he drives.
“Everyone uses these horns nowadays. People don’t pay any attention to regular horns anymore. These ‘VIP horns’ are quite useful in the alleys and market places or even on the highways.”
