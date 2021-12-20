31 winners receive Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2021 04:17 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2021 04:21 PM BdST
A total of 31 organisations and individuals have won the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021 for their contributions to different sectors including climate change, technology, social development and empowerment of women and marginalised communities.
Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a grandson of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and trustee of the Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information, is set to present the awards at Sheikh Hasina National Youth Centre in Savar on Monday.
The event will feature recorded speeches by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed.
Young Bangla, the youth platform of the Awami League’s CRI, picked 31 organisations for the final from 700 entries submitted by youth-led organisations.
The youth platform launched the award in 2014. The fifth instalment of the award is being presented this year instead of the usual every two years to mark 50 years of Bangladesh’s victory in the Liberation War against Pakistan.
This year’s award is given in five categories - climate change and innovation, culture and communication, social development, work for marginalised communities, and skill development and employment.
The Young Bangla organisation has ensured strict COVID safety measures for the event, it said in a statement.
The country's young changemakers and other guests who attended the event were required to get Rapid Antigen Tests.
The organisation has arranged seating arrangements for 160 while ensuring a minimum distance of 2.5 feet between the guests.
Yusuf Ibn Yakub (Reflective Teens), Shahriar Hossain Babla (Chalkboard Communications), Ratul Deb (GenLab), Subrata Chakma (Ujoni Jubo Shilpigosthi), Md Imran Hossain (Mohona Sangskritik Songothon), Giridhar Dey (Bangladesh Dusprappo Chobi Somogro), Arnab Datta (Projonmo) won the award under the cultural and communication category.
Mahmudul Hasan (Rotaract Club of Khulna University), Faria Anjum Khan Dhruba (Rotaract Club of East West University), Rigan Kumar Kanu (Bangladesh Tea Community Student Youth Council), Md Nurul Alam (Medhabi Kallyan Sangstha), Jibon Ghosh (We For Them) were honoured under the social development category.
Lamea Tanjin Tanha (Transend), Mashrur Ishraq (Third Eye), Md Jihadul Islam Al-Azad (Monisha Mim Nipun Hijra from Pothchola Foundation) received the award for the empowerment of marginalised people.
