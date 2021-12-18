Son of Brahmanbaria union chairman dies of bullet wound after attack
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2021 12:05 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2021 12:05 PM BdST
Ershadul Haque, the son of a union council chairman and a chairman candidate in the upcoming Natghar union council elections, has died after being shot by unidentified assailants in Brahmanbaria.
He died on the way to Dhaka for treatment on Friday night, said Mollah Mohammad Shaheen, Brahmanbaria additional superintendent of police (administration and crime).
Ershadul, 35, was the son of Natghar UP Chairman Abul Kashem. He was supposed to run in the upcoming election due to his father’s illness.
Ershadul and his aide Badal Sarkar, 25, went to a religious gathering in the market area of Kurighar Village on a motorcycle on Friday, said Shaheen.
“They were returning home when miscreants fired on them. Badal died on the spot while Ershadul was injured.”
Locals rescued Ershadul and took him to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where doctors told them he should be taken to Dhaka for advanced treatment, he said.
Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area after the incident and efforts are underway to arrest the criminals, Shaheen said.
