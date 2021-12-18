Man arrested over double murder in Brahmanbaria

The law enforcers detained the 30-year-old suspect for interrogation at 5:30 am on Saturday and recovered four rounds of ammunition from the scene, said Nabinagar Police Station chief Aminur Rashid.

However, police refused to disclose the identity of the arrestee to the media.

A case will be filed over the murder of 35-year-old Ershadul Haque, the son of Natghar union council Chairman Abul Kashem, and 25-year-old Badal Sarkar, according to Aminur.

Ershadul was supposed to run in the upcoming election due to his father’s illness.

He and his aide Badal went to a religious gathering in the market area of Kurighar Village on a motorcycle on Friday, said Mollah Mohammad Shaheen, Brahmanbaria additional superintendent of police (administration and crime).

“They were returning home when miscreants fired on them. Badal died on the spot while Ershadul was injured.”

Locals rescued Ershadul and took him to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where doctors told them he should be taken to Dhaka for advanced treatment, he said.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area after the incident, Shaheen said.