Jamal Khan, associate professor at Dhaka University, dies of cancer at 53
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2021 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2021 12:51 PM BdST
Jamal Khan, an associate professor in the Department of Geography and Environment at Dhaka University, has died after battling cancer for almost three years.
Professor Mohammad Sofi Ullah of the same department told bdnews24.com that he passed away while undergoing treatment at LabAid hospital in Dhaka at 6 am on Saturday.
Jamal had undergone treatment in India after being diagnosed with cancer, but the disease had slowly worsened, said Sofi Ullah.
"He was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the LabAid hospital for the last 10 days as his health condition was critical."
The 53-year-old Jamal Khan is survived by his wife and a daughter.
His wife, Professor Fazrin Huda, is a teacher in the Department of World Religions and Culture at Dhaka University.
She said his body was taken to the Department of Geography and Environment at noon on Saturday.
After the funeral prayers at Dhaka University Central Mosque, his body will be buried at the Martyred Intellectuals' graveyard in Mirpur, his wife said.
Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman has expressed his grief over the death of Jamal Khan.
In a condolence message, the VC said Jamal Khan was a brilliant teacher, researcher and progressive thinker.
He was very popular with the teachers and students of the department, he added.
“This teacher has made significant contributions to the development of geography and environmental education and research.”
