Jagannath University student dies in Noakhali road accident
Jagannath University Correspondent,
Published: 18 Dec 2021 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2021 06:21 PM BdST
Jagannath University student Sabrina Akhtar has been killed in a road accident in Noakhali as she was returning with her parents to Dhaka.
Sabrina was enrolled in the university’s 2017-18 batch at the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism.
She was crossing the road in Noakhali’s Sonaimuri when she was struck by a pickup van on Saturday afternoon.
Sonaimuri was Sabrina’s ancestral home, but she was headed back to a house in Dhaka’s Keraniganj ahead of her exams.
“No one else was injured in the accident,” said Jagannath University Proctor Mostafa Kamal. “I spoke to her father and the local police. Students from the university will go see her.”
