Customs finds 10 kg of gold under plane seat at Ctg airport

The bars were found under a seat on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft by customs detectives and NSI personnel on Saturday morning.

“The bars were recovered from beneath the seat in a raid around 8:30 am, based on a tip,” said Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan, the manager at the airport.

The gold weighed about 9.97 kg and had a market value of nearly Tk 65 million, he added.