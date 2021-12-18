Home > Bangladesh

Customs finds 10 kg of gold under plane seat at Ctg airport

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Dec 2021 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2021 02:28 PM BdST

Customs authorities have retrieved 86 gold bars, weighing approximately 10 kg, hidden on board a flight from Dubai that landed at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport.

The bars were found under a seat on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft by customs detectives and NSI personnel on Saturday morning.

“The bars were recovered from beneath the seat in a raid around 8:30 am, based on a tip,” said Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan, the manager at the airport.

The gold weighed about 9.97 kg and had a market value of nearly Tk 65 million, he added.

