Customs finds 10 kg of gold under plane seat at Ctg airport
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2021 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2021 02:28 PM BdST
Customs authorities have retrieved 86 gold bars, weighing approximately 10 kg, hidden on board a flight from Dubai that landed at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport.
The bars were found under a seat on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft by customs detectives and NSI personnel on Saturday morning.
“The bars were recovered from beneath the seat in a raid around 8:30 am, based on a tip,” said Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan, the manager at the airport.
The gold weighed about 9.97 kg and had a market value of nearly Tk 65 million, he added.
