Bangladesh logs 4 virus deaths, 122 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2021 05:21 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2021 05:21 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered four new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 28,047.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,580,872 as 122 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 100 infections.
Nationwide, another 144 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,545,403.
As many as 13,971 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.87 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.76 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 273.66 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.34 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Bangladesh logs 4 virus deaths, 122 cases in a day
