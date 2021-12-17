On 50 years of victory, Bangladesh pledgee to strive for peace, development to honour sacrifice of martyrs

Administering an oath-taking programme on Victory Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that everyone should work their hardest for the love of their country and for the welfare of its residents in order to honour the sacrifice of those brave freedom fighters who fought and spilled their blood 50 years ago.

“We cannot allow their efforts to go in vain,” Hasina said during the ceremony on the South Plaza of the National Parliament, also to commemorate the historic occasion of Mujib Year, celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary.

Many joined their voices with the prime minister on the occasion and took a vow to build a strong nation with the ideals of Bangabandhu.

“Bangladesh has achieved independence through a bloody freedom struggle against the exploitation and deprivation of Pakistani rulers under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” Hasina said.

“Bangladesh established an independent nationhood on the global stage. On the golden jubilee of the nation’s victory and in the Mujib Year, I solemnly affirm that I will not let it go in vain.”

“I will love my country and use all my strength for the welfare of all in it. Through the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujib’s ideals, we will build a developed, prosperous Golden Bengal free from communalism. May the Divine Creator help us in this endeavour.”

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, cabinet members, leaders of the Awami League and organisations of professionals took the oath at the programme venue. People from all walks of life carrying the national flag also took the oath at eight divisional cities and other towns.

Hasina arrived at the event around 4:30pm with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana. They were welcomed by Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator of the national committee to organise the programmes of Mujib Year.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind joined the main event at the same venue later to represent the neighbouring country that helped Bangladesh emerge victorious in the bloody war in 1971. President Md Abdul Hamid and Hasina welcomed him to the stage.

In his speech, Hamid asked people to measure how much Bangladesh has achieved in half a century against its dreams sown in the 1971 Liberation War.

“We’ve passed 50 years since independence, and it’s not a short stretch of time for a nation. It’s time to see how much we have achieved against the dreams, with which we became independent under the leadership of Bangabandhu.”

Hamid urged all to work with honesty and sincerity at all levels to make independence meaningful, and to take vows on 50 years of victory and build a prosperous Bangladesh as dreamt of by Bangabandhu.

Kovind said Bangladesh and India have the unique foundation of friendship forged in the Liberation War. “History will always bear witness to this unique foundation.”

A contingent of soldiers from the armed forces of India, a key ally during Bangladesh's struggle for independence, also took part in the Victory Day parade for the first time on the historic occasion. This year also marks 50 years of diplomatic ties between the countries.

The Indian president paid homage to Bangabandhu, hailing him as an "inspiration". He attributed Bangladesh's rise as an independent to Bangabandhu's "clear-sighted moral conviction" and "unflinching determination to seek justice for the people of East Pakistan".

“I remember that I was inspired, as a youth, by the moral courage of Bangabandhu. Like millions of others, I was electrified by his powerful voice, and the understanding that it carried the aspirations of 70 million people of Bangladesh at that time,” Kovind said.

Hasina paid tribute to Bangabandhu, the Liberation War martyrs, the victims of the 1975 massacre, four national leaders and extended salutations to the freedom fighters.

“I pay tribute to those who lost their lives to claim their democratic rights to vote and those who were tortured. We earned the victory in the Liberation War after 24 years of struggle.

“Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman sacrificed his life to fight for the people’s political, economic and social rights,” Hasina said.

“The people of Bangladesh sincerely followed his instructions [to stay prepared for battle]. On the night of Mar 25, 1971, the Pakistani forces began a massacre, launching attacks on Rajarbagh Police Lines, Dhaka University and other places. Bangabandhu declared independence that night.”

“India, Russia and other friendly nations stood by Bangladesh and we defeated the Pakistani forces with the assistance of our allies.”

After taking the oath, Hasina extended her hearty congratulations to all freedom fighters and the citizens of the country. The programme concluded through a performance by the artists of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, Surer Dhara and others.

At the main event, Hasina said her government wants peace, security and development of the people to build a prosperous Bangladesh.

“We’ve kept the wheel of development in motion by maintaining a good relationship with all the countries in keeping with the foreign policy motto of the Father of the Nation – ‘friendship towards all, malice towards none.'”

She highlighted the government's “zero tolerance” policy towards militancy, terrorism, abuse of women and drugs. Her administration has also ensured that people can practise their religion freely and equally, Hasina said.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh has kept its economy active while emphasising the development of the rural economy, she added.

The celebrations began at the National Memorial in Savar where people from all walks of life, led by Hamid and Hasina, paid homage to the martyrs. After placing wreaths at the memorial, President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina observed a moment of silence.