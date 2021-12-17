Kovind says India will stand in support of Bangladesh

Kovind also praised Bangladesh as a model of growth and development in South Asia and said it has proven to the world that the fight by the people here in 1971 was for a “just cause”.

The Indian president arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday for a three-day visit to attend the celebrations marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's victory in its Liberation War and the Mujib Year.

“To our friends in Bangladesh, let me assure you again that India values your extraordinary goodwill and friendship. We look forward to remaining closely connected, to jointly achieving development and prosperity, and to meeting the aspirations of our people,” Kovind said in his address to the Indian community and “friends of India” at a reception at Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Friday.

Following the Liberation War, Bangladesh has undergone major socio-economic transformation, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

“India has also witnessed commendable growth. The economic and social linkages that have been forged between the people of our two nations have also contributed to this shared story of growth and development.”

Just before meeting the Indian community, Kovind inaugurated the renovated Ramna Kali temple, 50 years after it was destroyed by the Pakistani forces.

As a country that also shares land borders with Bhutan and Nepal, India is conscious of the fact that a “well-connected and better integrated sub-region is important for achieving a better standard of living for our people, and meeting their growth and developmental aspirations”.

“In this spirit, India remains committed to assisting Bangladesh in its journey towards a strong economy, partnering with you as you proceed to greater prosperity. I also urge our business communities on both sides to seize this opportunity to enhance our trade and economic linkages to new heights especially between Bangladesh and our North Eastern Region,” Kovind said.

“We are fortunate to be young nations, blessed with energetic and creative populations. Our youth is our biggest resource. We must harness this demographic dividend to ensure it contributes to nation building. I am happy to note that focus is being given on youth exchanges and capacity building initiatives. This will help in building skills needed to succeed in this globalised world.”

Kovind left Dhaka on Friday afternoon, capping his first visit abroad since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. On Mar 26, Bangladesh also rolled out the red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who joined the twin celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence from Pakistan.

In his speech, Kovind said: “I consider it most appropriate that this first visit of mine is to Bangladesh, during this very special year, as we jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Bangladesh and establishment of our diplomatic ties.”

“I pay tribute to the enormous sacrifices made by the people of Bangladesh to achieve freedom from tyranny. We salute your indomitable courage in fighting against the formidable odds, and standing up against injustice. And I also pay homage to the sacrifices of your friends from India and the Indian Armed Forces, who laid down their lives in support of a righteous cause.”