Bangladesh reports 191 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2021 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2021 04:48 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 191 cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 1,580,750.
The death toll climbed to 28,043 after two new deaths from the disease were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am on Friday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 161 infections.
Nationwide, another 145 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,545,259.
As many as 16,310 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.17 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.75 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 273.01 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.33 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
