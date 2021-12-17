After a long pandemic lull, Cox’s Bazar hums with holidaymakers 

Hoteliers are happy with the tourist rush after a long lull amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the tourist police and lifeguards are having a hard time managing large crowds.

The influx of tourists in Cox's Bazar is expected to continue until Saturday.

A large number of tourists came on Thursday, the first day of three consecutive holidays, booking around 95 percent of more than 450 hotels and motels in advance, said Abdur Rahman, joint general secretary of Cox's Bazar Hotel, Motel and Guesthouse Owners’ Association.

The rooms are getting booked as soon as they become empty, and more tourists were expected on Friday and Saturday, he said. “We are struggling to accommodate new arrivals.”

According to the hotelier, the hotels, motels, resorts, guesthouses and cottages in Cox's Bazar have a combined daily capacity to accommodate around 150,000 tourists.

Abdur Rahman advised people to get information about the condition in Cox’s Bazar before making a trip.

Mohammad Mohiuddin Ahmed, an assistant superintendent of police, estimates more than 150,000 tourists have come to Cox’s Bazar this holiday and hundreds of thousands more are expected to arrive later.

“We are struggling to provide security and services with a limited number of members to a large number of tourists,” he said.

"Yet, the tourist police have taken various measures for the safety of the tourists. Officers in plainclothes are also working at various points on the beach.”

A 2-km stretch of the beach from Shaibal Point to Kalatali Point was overcrowded on Thursday afternoon.

Some wandered across the vast beach, some rode horses, while some made sand motifs. Many relaxed under an umbrella on the beach. Tourists clicked photos to capture the moments of joy. Children have also come with their families.

Abdul Qayyum, a private company employee who came from Dhaka’s Dhanmondi with his wife and children, chose the time for the tour because it was difficult for him to find such a long gap in work. The children’s school exams have also ended in the first week of December.

Sajedul Haque came from Dhaka’s Mirpur with four friends to stay away from his “depressive days”. He loves Cox’s Bazar and comes to the beach whenever he can -- to enjoy the roar of the sea and the beauty of the beach at night.

Rescue workers of non-profit organisation 'SeaSafe' are working to avoid the drowning of tourists. They have seven watch towers on the beach, said Kamal Hossain, the leader of the team.

Red, yellow and green flags planted into the sand warn tourists of dangerous spots. Whistles are used during low tide. The rescuers pulled eight tourists to safety on Thursday, Kamal said.